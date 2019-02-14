RCMP in Airdrie are looking for suspects in an armed robbery that happened at the Best Western hotel early Thursday morning.

Police say three males approached the front desk at the hotel on Edmonton Trail at about 2:50 a.m.

All three had their faces concealed and one offender was carrying a handgun.

The suspects fled the scene after emptying the till.

Police are looking for a 2017 or 2018 White GMC Sierra Crew Cab and say it has a black, tonneau box cover and a long ball hitch.

The first suspect is described as:

Wearing a black jacket, black ball cap and white gloves

The second suspect is described as:

Wearing a black jacket, white ball cap and black gloves

The third suspect is described as:

Wearing a black jacket with a white Adidas logo and the word 'Adidas' written in red, black ball cap and black and red gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200, local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).