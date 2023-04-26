Police seek suspects in random attack of Calgary man inside LRT station

Calgary police are looking for help to identify a man and a woman they say were involved in an attack on a man that left him with "serious medical complications."

Officials say a 73-year-old man was sitting inside the Marlborough CTrain Station at 9:45 a.m. on March 30 when a man and a woman approached him.

The woman then struck him in the head with a glass bottle and the man followed up with an attack using an unknown object.

"The victim fell to the ground, where he was knocked unconscious, and the offenders fled the area," police said in a release.

The victim was taken to hospital in stable condition, but he has since had to undergo a number of surgeries as a result of his injuries.

He remains in hospital as a result of the random attack, police say.

Security video of the incident was obtained, but police have not been able to identify the attackers.

The woman is described as:

Being 30 years old;

Approximately 168 centimetres (5'6") tall;

Weighing 59 kilograms (130 pounds); and

Having long black hair, tied in a bun.

The man is described as:

Being 35 years old; and

Approximately 173 centimetres (5'8") tall.

THIRD PERSON SOUGHT

Police are also looking for another woman who was not involved in the assault but may have information that could help in the investigation.

She is described as 30 years old, approximately 168 centimetres (5'6") tall and 54 kilograms (120 pounds).

(Supplied/Calgary Police Service)

Anyone with information about the attack or can identify any of the above suspects is asked to contact Calgary police by calling 403-266-1234.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or by going online.