Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage from a southwest 7-Eleven after three masked suspects entered the store early Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the convenience store in the 6400 block of Old Banff Coach Road S.W. at about 4:30 a.m. for reports of a robbery.

One of the offenders was reportedly carrying a machete and the clerk ran out of the store when he saw the three men coming.

No one was injured in the incident and police are now reviewing security footage from the scene.