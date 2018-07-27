Police are investigating after a number of vehicles were damaged in a couple of parkades in Cochrane and they are appealing to the public for help to find the offenders.

RCMP received about 15 reports on Tuesday morning involving thefts from vehicles that were in two parkades in the Sunset area.

Police say two males entered the parking lots and smashed several windows to remove items from the vehicles, which included a garage door opener.

On Friday, police released surveillance images of the two suspects and a stolen grey Ford.

Police say there are a number of things residents can do to help prevent property theft including;

Secure property by locking vehicles and doors to homes and sheds

Remove valuable items from places where they are visible, like in a vehicle or by a window

Remove keys from vehicles

Don’t leave vehicles running in the driveway

For rural properties, secure all equipment, tools and goods in a safe place and don’t leave them in the yard

To deter thieves, add lights to places that may be particularly vulnerable

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the two offenders or the car to contact Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000.