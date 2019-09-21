Police seek suspects in stabbing in Penbrooke Meadows
Police say a man was stabbed on Friday evening in southeast Calgary. They are still searching for suspects.
Published Saturday, September 21, 2019 7:18AM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 21, 2019 9:55AM MDT
Police are searching for suspects after a man was seriously injured in a stabbing that took place Friday evening in southeast Calgary.
Emergency crews were called to the scene, in the 200 block of Pensville Close S.E., for reports of a stabbing.
When they arrived, tthey found a man who had been stabbed in the neck.
He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, but he is now in stable condition.
Police are looking for suspects, but have not released any descriptions or further details.