Police seek tips as Calgarian's disappearance enters third week

The Calgary Police Service is asking for tips from the public as the search continues for a Calgary man who has been missing since Feb. 8.

Alim Salim Bhanji, 43, was last seen in the 200 block of 15th Avenue S.E. in the Beltline and there are concerns for his well-being.

The missing man is described as:

Approximately 173 centimetres (5'8") tall;

Weighing roughly 91 kilograms (200 pounds);

Having black hair;

Having brown eyes;

Having a salt-and-pepper beard; and,

Having a lion tattoo on his arm and various tattoos on his hands and neck.

Anyone who encounters Bhanji or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.