Police seek tips as Calgary girl’s disappearance enters second week
Published Friday, February 12, 2021 1:11PM MST
Aaliyah Manyheads, 14, was last seen in the community of Erin Woods on Feb. 1 and police are asking for the public for information on her whereabouts (City of Calgary)
CALGARY -- Calgary police are asking for assistance from the public in locating a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Feb. 1.
Aaliyah Manyheads was last seen in the southeast community of Erin Woods around 4:30 p.m.
Manyheads is described as:
- 172 centimetres (5'8") tall
- Weighing approximately70 kilograms (155 pounds)
- Brown eyes
- Brown hair which may have been partially dyed red or pink
- Scar on cheek below right eye
She was last seen wearing a grey Nike hoodie with jeans and a puffy red jacket with black Nike shoes with rainbow lettering.
She was also carrying a red backpack.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Manyheads is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.