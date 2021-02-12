CALGARY -- Calgary police are asking for assistance from the public in locating a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Feb. 1.

Aaliyah Manyheads was last seen in the southeast community of Erin Woods around 4:30 p.m.

Manyheads is described as:

172 centimetres (5'8") tall

Weighing approximately70 kilograms (155 pounds)

Brown eyes

Brown hair which may have been partially dyed red or pink

Scar on cheek below right eye

She was last seen wearing a grey Nike hoodie with jeans and a puffy red jacket with black Nike shoes with rainbow lettering.

She was also carrying a red backpack.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Manyheads is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.