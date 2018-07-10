The Calgary Police Service is asking for assistance with their ongoing search for a Calgary woman who was last seen Friday, July 6 in a southeast community.

According to police, the family of Bonita Carol Hay has not heard from the 68-year-old in days which is out of character for her. The last known whereabouts of Hay, who also goes by her maiden name of Heilman, was in Deer Run and police have released a surveillance footage still of her that was recorded on July 6.

Hay is described as:

A Caucasian woman

Approximately 155 cm (5’1”) tall

Weighing roughly 91 kg (200 lbs)

Having blonde hair and brown eyes

Hay’s vehicle, a red Ford F150 truck with Alberta licence plate BNL 5640, is also missing.

Anyone with information regarding Hay’s whereabouts or the location of her truck is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.