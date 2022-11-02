Police seek tips on near-miss shooting involving Calgary dog walker

Calgary police are investigating a disturbing incident where a woman walking her dog was shot at on a southeast street.

Officials say on Sept. 16, the victim left her home in the 1300 block of 11 Avenue S.E. at approximately 5:10 a.m.

Once she was on the street, police say she was shot at.

"(The) shot rang out, narrowly missing the woman while striking the driver's side of a nearby vehicle," CPS said in a release.

Police say they have "exhausted all leads" on the investigation and are unsure whether this shooting was targeted or if the woman was an innocent bystander.

Calgary police say the incident is another example of gun violence in the city, something they consider to be "a priority" for investigators.

"Through investigation, prevention and enforcement activities we have coordinated our resources to reduce victimization and enhance community safety," police said.

They are now turning to the public in an attempt to find any suspects.

Anyone with information that could help this investigation, such as witnessing suspicious behaviour or vehicles, is asked to please contact police by calling 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips