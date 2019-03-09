Calgary police are looking for the public’s help to identify a man who allegedly approached a boy as he was walking home from school on Friday.

Officials say a 10-year-old boy, a student at Marshall Springs Middle School in Evergreen, was walking home at about 1:00 p.m. on March 8.

When the boy was in the area of Everoak Drive and Evermeadow Avenue S.W., police say a man drove up to him and attempted to offer him a ride home.

The boy declined, continued home and police were contacted about the incident immediately afterwards.

The suspect is described as:

Caucasian

Approximately 30 years old

Shoulder-length, curly black hair

Glasses

Handlebar mustache

The suspect was seen wearing a grey Under Armour brand hoodie and jeans.

His vehicle is described as a smaller black car with tinted windows.

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the man is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org