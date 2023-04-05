Police seek vehicle, driver in connection with possible assault in southeast Calgary

Calgary police need your help locating a vehicle – and its owner – as they investigate a possible assault in the city's southeast.

A woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being found unconscious in an alleyway in the 5000 block of 23rd Avenue S.E. shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say CCTV footage shows a vehicle dropping off the woman at the alleyway around 1 p.m. the same day.

Police would like to speak with that vehicle's driver.

The vehicle, of which police have provided a photo, is described as a black 2014-19 Hyundai Sonata with tinted windows and black steel rims.

Anyone with information is asked to call police directly at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.