CALGARY -- Calgary Police Service investigators are attempting to identify the drivers of two vehicles seen in a northeast neighbourhood near the time of a shooting last week.

Officers responded to the 200 block of 11th Avenue N.E., in the community of Crescent Heights, at around 9 p.m. on Aug. 19 following multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots.

A man suffering from a gunshot wound was found in the area and transported by ambulance to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

According to police, it's believed the victim did not know the shooter.

Police are attempting to locate two vehicles, identified as a silver Nissan Versa and a turquoise Chevrolet Spark, in connection with the investigation as the drivers may have information regarding the shooting.

Anyone with information about the Crescent Heights shooting is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.