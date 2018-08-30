Members of the Calgary Police Service are on the hunt for the victim’s vehicle in connection with a Thursday morning assault in a southeast neighbourhood that left the man in life threatening condition.

At approximately 7:45 a.m., officers responded to a location in the 100 block of Dovertree Place S.E. where they discovered a man who had been assaulted and was in medical distress. The injured man, who is in his 30’s, was transported to hospital where he remains as of Thursday afternoon.

Police are searching for the injured man’s vehicle that is described as:

A 2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo

Black with red lettering

Alberta licence plate BXF 3726

Having possible damage to the front driver’s side

Investigators are asking the public for information regarding the current location of the car or where the car has been over the last seven days, since Thursday, August 23. Anyone who encounters the vehicle or has information related to th is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.