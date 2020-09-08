CALGARY -- Police have released surveillance photos of a potential witness who may have information about a double stabbing in downtown Calgary last week.

Officers were called to the intersection of Eighth Avenue and Fifth Street S.W. just before 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 31 for reports that two men had been stabbed. Both were taken to hospital suffering non-life threatening injuries.

It's believed the two victims had left the Unicorn Pub at 223 Eighth Avenue S.W. on foot and passed several other pedestrians and motorists as they made their way west, toward the intersection where the stabbings occurred.

"Investigators have identified one specific witness who is believed to have information about the interaction that occurred between the victims and their assailant," police said in a release.

"CCTV photos of the witness are being released in hopes of identifying and locating him."

Anyone with information about the stabbings or the witness is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.