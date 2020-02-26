CALGARY -- Police are hoping to speak to a driver who was in the area of 34th Avenue and 79th Street N.W. about 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 10 and may have witnessed a homicide.

The body of Melissa Blommaert, 33, was found on the roadway by a passerby about 6 a.m.

Her husband, 35-year-old Ronald Candaele, was later charged with second-degree murder. Police earlier alleged Candaele drove over Blommaert after the two argued inside a vehicle.

While reviewing surveillance footage, police noted another vehicle was in the area at the same time and they are asking the driver to contact them.

"The motorist is considered a witness only and is not suspected of any wrongdoing," police said in a release.

"We believe this witness may have crucial information that could assist homicide detectives."

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234, the CPS Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.