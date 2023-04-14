Police seek witness to northeast Calgary assault

Calgary police are looking for the public's help to identify a witness who may have information about an assault earlier this month.

Official say a man entered an apartment building in the northeast community of Harvest Hills at 9:10 a.m. on April 4.

Police say the suspect approached a woman and a fight ensued, leading to the man assaulting the woman.

"Thankfully the woman was able to call police for help. The suspect fled the area prior to police arrival," police said in a release.

In order to continue with their investigation, police are looking to speak with a man who is believed to have been making a delivery at the building at the time.

Police say he may have information about the incident.

Anyone able to help can contact police by calling 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.