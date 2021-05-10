CALGARY -- Police are asking witnesses to come forward following a crash that sent a pedestrian to hospital suffering serious injuries.

The pedestrian was struck by a Calgary Transit bus as it was navigating the loop at the Dalhousie LRT station just after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

A man in his 60s was rushed to hospital.

Police say he deteriorated overnight and is currently listed in life-threatening condition.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234.