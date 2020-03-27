CALGARY -- Police are asking for help from the public to identify suspects and a vehicle involved in the assault of a security guard at a southwest McDonald's last month.

Three men went into the fast-food restaurant in the 3600 block of 17th Avenue S.W. at about 11 p.m. on Feb. 27 and, after a brief interaction, they were asked to leave by security.

As they walked outside, police allege a fourth man joined them and the group assaulted the security guard.

The victim suffered life-altering injuries and was treated in hospital then released.

The suspects fled in a vehicle.

The first suspect is described as:

Being about 6-0 tall

Having short brown hair

Wearing a black coat, light blue jeans and white runners

The second suspect is described as:

Being about 6-2 tall

Having short brown hair

Wearing a black toque, dark blue coat, faded black jeans and white runners

The third suspect is described as:

Being about 5-8 tall

Wearing a black sweater, black pants and white runners

The fourth suspect is described as:

Being about 5-9 tall

Wearing an army green hoodie, light blue ripped jeans and white Adidas runners with black stripes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.