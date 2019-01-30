Calgary police are looking for witnesses to a dog attack on Sunday that sent a woman to hospital.

Officials say on January 27, at about 11:40 a.m. a woman in her 60s was walking near 88 Avenue and 52 Street N.E. when she was confronted by a large black dog.

The woman tried to get away from the animal, but ended up falling to the ground.

Once the victim was down, the dog began to attack.

Two other dogs soon joined in, biting the woman several times before they were scared off by a number of witnesses wielding snowbrushes.

The victim was taken to hospital where she was treated and released.

Investigators are now looking to speak with the group of people who intervened in the attack and pulled the woman to safety.

The dogs were located and seized by CPS and bylaw officers.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.