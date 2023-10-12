Police seeking vehicle believed to have been involved in S.E. Calgary hit-and-run

Police are looking for help identifying a vehicle that was believed to be involved in a hit-and-run in a southeast Calgary grocery store parking lot on Tuesday.

Around 1:25 p.m., a 77-year-old woman was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of the Sobey’s in Cranston located at 3000, 356 Cranston Road S.E.

Police said the woman was walking across the parking lot with a shopping cart when a dark-blue, two-door, 2005-2010 Chevrolet Cobalt with black rims reversed out of a parking stall and knocked her to the ground.

The vehicle then fled the scene.

The woman was taken to hospital in stable condition with serious, non-life threatening injuries, but police said her condition has since deteriorated.

Police are looking for a man who was in the area at the time of the incident, who is believed to have information that could help investigators.

The man is described as having a medium build and light brown facial hair. He was wearing a black baseball hat with a white Toronto Blue Jays logo, sunglasses, a black jacket, dark coloured jeans and black shoes.

Police believe this man may have information about a hit-and-run in southeast Calgary. (Supplied: Calgary Police Service)

The Calgary police traffic section is investigating the incident. Anyone with information about the incident, knows the identity of the man, or has dash-cam or CCTV footage is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, online or through the P3 Tips app.