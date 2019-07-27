Calgary police are looking for a newer-model, white Toyota Tacoma with tinted windows and a raised suspension after a woman in her 20s was hit while walking through the parking lot at Pearce Estates Park and the driver didn’t stop.

The woman was walking through the north end of the parking lot of Pearce Estates Park, in the Ingelwood-Ramsay area, about 4 p.m. when a truck turned a corner and hit her.

The woman was thrown a few metres and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the driver of the truck failed to stop and went over a curb, hitting a metal gate, as they fled the scene.

Anyone with information on the identity of the driver or whereabouts of the truck is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.