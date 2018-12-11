Two men are facing charges after police executed search warrants in connection to a drug investigation on a couple of residences and vehicles in the city last week.

An investigation was launched in October of this year by the Gang Enforcement Team (GET) and two homes and two vehicles were identified as being involved with drug trafficking in the city.

Police say the Calgary-based operation was later linked to an earlier drug seizure in Medicine Hat.

On November 14, ALERT in Medicine Hat confiscated nearly half a kilogram of meth and notified GET about a suspected drug supply coming from Calgary.

On December 4, two men were seen making an exchange in a parking lot at Sunridge Mall and were arrested.

Police searched two vehicles and two homes; one in the 100 block of Coral Shores Cape N.E. and another in the 900 block of 17 Avenue S.W.

The following items were seized:

10 kilograms of methamphetamine

2.4 kilograms of cocaine

504.8 grams of fentanyl

42.3 kilograms of phancetin

$75,405 in cash

Drug packaging equipment

Numerous cell phones

Domenico Luca Loiacono, 27, is charged with two counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, and one count of possession of property obtained by crime.

Richie Danesh Ramudit, 26, is charged with four counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

“This volume of methamphetamine flowing into and through our city is a substantial public and officer safety issue. Fentanyl is a significant public health crisis, but meth is truly a crime and safety issue,” said Staff Sgt. Kyle Grant in a release. “Our intel and data suggests methamphetamine use is on the rise. A longer high, cheaper price and an increase in availability gives meth a significant draw for individuals with a substance use disorder.”

Police say methamphetamine is fueling crime in the city and that it contributes to property crime and is also a major factor in a number of violent events this year.