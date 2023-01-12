Police seize guns, arrest suspects in connection with armed Martindale home invasion

Four Calgarians have been charged in connection with a targeted, armed home invasion earlier this month at a home in the city's northeast.

Officers were called to a home in the 200 block of Martindale Boulevard N.E. on the afternoon of Jan. 2 after a group of people broke into a house, fired a weapon, assaulted a resident and stole several items.

Police officials say the victim was struck with a pistol and suffered minor injuries. The suspects fled with stolen cash, tools and electronics.

Surveillance footage from the neighbourhood helped investigators identify potential suspects.

On Jan. 3, two of the suspects — a man and a woman — were spotted in a stolen vehicle in the 1200 block of 68th Street N.E. The pair were arrested and a 12-gauge, short-barrel shotgun, ammunition and a crossbow were found in the vehicle.

Four days later, on Jan. 7, officers searched a home on Applewood Court S.E. in connection with the Martindale home invasion. Police seized a 3D-printed, revolver-style pistol, ammunition, a crossbow, a compound bow, methamphetamine and cocaine.

The accused, who face a combined 44 charges including break-and-enter and firearms-related offences, are:

27-year-old Lane Cole Zimmer;

22-year-old Zoe Adeline MacDuff;

42-year-old Sean Richard Dansereau; and,

35-year-old Robert Douglas Settee.

Investigators believe the victim knew the offenders and the home invasion was targeted.