The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has taken over an investigation into a shooting that took place early Saturday morning in southeast Calgary.

Officers were called to the scene, in the 2700 block of 86 Street S.E., at about 1:30 a.m. for reports of a home invasion.

Upon arrival, police found two men who were attempting to flee the scene in a vehicle. A confrontation occurred and one of the officers opened fire, hitting the driver, a man in his 30s.

He was taken to hospital in life threatening condition and is currently listed in critical, but stable, condition.

The passenger, a man in his 20s, was arrested without incident.

Investigators found one man in his 20s inside the home. He was injured and was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Police say the man did not live at the home, but was known to the residents who do live there.

Tasha McGillis, whose mother and father live at the home, says she first learned what was going on over the phone when her mom called her.

"The first thing that popped into my head was that my brother got shot. But he didn't, thank God. I just know that shots went off; that's what my mom said."

She says her mom, who was at her dad, her brother and his girlfriend, told her that she heard people coming into the house in the middle of the night and one of them had a shotgun.

"All I know is that five guys went running into the house and they held my dad at gunpoint, is what I heard. The other three went running to my brother's room."

After a commotion in the back of the house, she was told two shots rang out.

She says all her family members are okay but she thinks the whole incident was set up by some of her brother's associates.

"None of them had gotten injured, thank God, but it is scary."

Acting Deputy Chief Ryan Ayliffe says they are still working out some details about the incident, including the possible relationships between the residents and the offienders.

"It's possible that some of the people may be known to others, we're not sure completely at this point. It's tough to figure out; it's only been hours since this happened."

Ayliffe says this event was a targeted attack and there is no threat to the public.

"There is some information that would lead us to believe that."

No officers were injured during the incident. The officer involved in the shooting is a six-year member of the CPS.

"I am grateful that none of our officers were injured and no bystanders were injured as a result of this incident," Ayliffe said. "The officers involved are being offered every available support. These situations unfold rapidly and present our officers with split-second decisions."

He says the officers acted with "courage and confidence" at the scene.

Police are searching for additional suspects involved in the incident.

Ayliffe also confirmed the offenders opened fire during the home invasion and a firearm was recovered from the scene, but was unable to provide much more information given ASIRT's involvement.

"Our response ends and ASIRT's investigation begins is very closely linked, so I can't really get into those details. I can't speak to this specific event, but from previous events and our experience with those, we can say that it's usually the actions of the people that the police are dealing with that dictate the actions of the police to resolve them."