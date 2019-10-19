CALGARY – Officers closed off some sections of a number of roads in the downtown core Saturday afternoon for an unknown incident.

Police were called to the area of 6 Avenue and 6 Street S.W. just before 2 p.m.

A black car at the scene appeared to have suffered extensive damage to its front end.

A witness told CTV News Calgary she saw the car speeding through a red light and hit a second vehicle.

“The way the guy in the black car was doing a good speed—smash—dead on on the side of the van,” Bonita Vance recalled.

Of the driver in the black car, she added: “He didn’t get out at all. All of a sudden his airbag went off and that was it.”

Police have not released other details regarding the incident or injuries sustained in it.

More to come.