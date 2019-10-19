Police shut down section of downtown Calgary for investigation
Calgary police have closed off a section of the downtown core on Saturday afternoon.
Published Saturday, October 19, 2019 3:18PM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, October 19, 2019 5:01PM MDT
CALGARY – Officers closed off some sections of a number of roads in the downtown core Saturday afternoon for an unknown incident.
Police were called to the area of 6 Avenue and 6 Street S.W. just before 2 p.m.
A black car at the scene appeared to have suffered extensive damage to its front end.
A witness told CTV News Calgary she saw the car speeding through a red light and hit a second vehicle.
“The way the guy in the black car was doing a good speed—smash—dead on on the side of the van,” Bonita Vance recalled.
Of the driver in the black car, she added: “He didn’t get out at all. All of a sudden his airbag went off and that was it.”
Police have not released other details regarding the incident or injuries sustained in it.
More to come.