A large Calgary Police Service presence in the southwest community of Sunalta remained in place for several hours but the scene was collapsed after the suspect in a Friday morning assault was not found.

An assault was reported in the community at approximately 6:00 a.m. Police responded and located a female victim who had sustained minor injuries.

Officers blocked a section of 12 Avenue Southwest near 16 Street and established a perimeter around a residence in the area..

Late Friday morning, police deployed stun grenades in an attempt to get the suspect to exit the home. Attempts to establish communication with the person belived to be inside the residence were also unsuccesful.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. officers secured a warrant and entered the home but no one was located within the residence. All roads in the neighbourhood have reopened to traffic.

Anyone having information about the assault is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submtted to Crime Stoppers.