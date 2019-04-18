Members of the RCMP have surrounded a home in the community of Bellevue in Crowsnest Pass and are asking residents in the area to stay in their homes as an ongoing investigation into a weapons complaint continues.

A containment area has been established near the intersection of 223 Street and 27 Avenue.

RCMP officials say the investigation was prompted by 911 calls indicating a shot had been fired in the area. There have been no reports of injuries.

RCMP have not indicated how many people are inside the home at the focus of the investigation.

According to police, there is no risk to the public outside of the containment area.

The community of Bellevue is situated along Highway 3 and is located a few kilometres southeast of the Frank Slide Interpretive Centre.