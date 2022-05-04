Police surround Forest Lawn home after reports of shots fired

Members of the Calgary Police Service tactical team have contained a home in a southeast neighbourhood following reports of shots fired.

Officers were called to a house in the 1300 block of 38th Street S.E., in the community of Forest Lawn, Wednesday morning.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the suspected shooting and police officials have not indicated whether any arrests have been made.

As of 11 a.m., police say efforts are underway to deescalate the situation.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as details are confirmed.