Members of the Calgary Police Service have surrounded a home in the northwest following the initial response where an officer suffered minor injuries.

According to police officials, officers responded to a home in the 200 block of Panamount Circle N.W. late Wednesday afternoon for a domestic call. At the time of the call, the suspect was not alone in the residence.

The nature of the officer's injuries has not been released but CPS officials say the injuries are considered to be non-life threatening.

EMS confirms a male patient was transported from the scene to the Foothills Medical Centre in stable condition.

The heavy police presence, including more than 10 CPS units, and the attempts of police to communicate with a person inside the home using a megaphone alarmed neighbours and drew a crowd of curious onlookers. Some Panamount Circle residents were not allowed access to their homes in the hours after police arrived.

“It’s scary because it’s close,” said Corey, a Panamount Circle resident. “The kids are on the street. It’s good that they’ve got it well blocked off.”

“Nothing like this really happens. It’s pretty quiet.”

As of 11:15 p.m., there has been no resolution to the standoff.

This is a developing story.. It will be updated as the situation unfolds.