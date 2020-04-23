CALGARY -- Police are on site in the northwest Calgary neighbourhood of Sage Hill following reports of gunfire inside a townhouse.

The incident took place in a townhouse complex shortly after 6 p.m., when police received reports of gunfire inside one of the units.

The tactical unit and K-9 were called in.

Police officers are trying to make contact with the person inside. There is no word on whether they are injured or not.

Some nearby homes have been evacuated, and nearby roads have been blocked off.

This is a developing story...