The Calgary Police Service is seeking information from the public in connection with a Saturday morning collision on Memorial Drive involving a car and a pedestrian.

According to police, a car was travelling eastbound on Memorial Drive near the Deerfoot Trail interchange at approximately 3:20 a.m. when it struck a woman who is believed to have been sitting on the road.

The woman, who is believed to be in her 20’s, was pronounced dead on scene. The identity of the deceased has not been released.

The driver of the car remained at the crash site and was not injured. Investigators have ruled out speed and alcohol as possible factors in the collision and no charges have been laid.

The investigation into the fatal crash continues. Anyone having information regarding the events leading up to the collision is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service traffic unit at 403-567-4000 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.