LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- Lethbridge Police Chief Shahin Mehdizadeh said officers are using discretion and taking a balanced approach to enforcing COVID-19 health protocols, in making a decision to ticket one of the organizers of an anti-restriction rally Tuesday in front of city hall.

“We try to provide education and awareness about how their actions are potentially putting people at risk,” said Mehdizadeh. “But at some point we have to take enforcement action to send that message home.”

The tickets were issued to Mike Hoffman, a member of a group called “We the People YQL”. Hoffman posted a video of officers presenting him with the tickets on the group's Facebook page.

According to a statement provided by LPS the organizer has been charged under: Section 73 (1) of the Public Health Act, for Contravening an Order of Medical Officer of Health (Social Gathering) of the Public Health Act, with a specified penalty of $1,200; and the City of Lethbridge Bylaw 5651, Section 6 (Assembly without a Permit), with a specified penalty of $300.

Not surprised

Hoffman said he isn’t surprised that police issued the tickets.

“I’m totally opposed to the tyranny they are trying to impose on us, and I’ve invited them on multiple occasions to do what they have done.” Hoffman added the group will now have its day in court.

Tuesdays rally wasn’t the first organized by the group, and police and bylaw enforcement officers have monitored the other events. But this was the first time police have taken any action.

“We are lucky to live in a country where police have been given discretion when enforcing the law”, said Chief Mehdizadeh. He said officers used judgement in making a decision on who, when and how the tickets would be issued. That was one reason why police didn’t hand out the ticket during the protest.

“If we start doing enforcement action that ties into rallies it may result in things getting out of hand, increasing level of violence and more risk to the public.”

Officers had the option to issue tickets to everyone who attended the event, but Chief Mehdizadeh said LPS chose not to use a heavy-handed approach.

“In this case, if the organizer hadn’t organized this event there wouldn’t be any people putting themselves and other people at risk,” added Mehdizadeh.

Hoffman said he will be seeking legal counsel and is planning to fight the tickets. He said the group had been planning rallies on a week to week basis, and he isn’t ruling out further demonstrations.

“Of course we are planning bigger and better things. We are in contact with people not only in Lethbridge, because this isn’t a Lethbridge issue, it’s a Canada issue.”

About 45 people attended the rally which was held in front of city hall. After several speeches, participants were asked to form a circle, hold hands and join in prayer.

“I know the argument at times has been they are putting themselves at risk,” said Chief Mehdizadeh. “But also they’re putting other people at risk that might be in contact with them.”

Chief Mehdizadeh said he doesn’t believe any charter rights have been violated by enforcing the COVID-19 restrictions. “We are just doing our job to help the country move forward and get through these tough times.”

Hoffman said the group has been contacted by a right wing news organization and other factions that are offering to help, both by covering the story and assisting with legal fees.