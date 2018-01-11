A man was taken into police custody following an incident in the parking lot at Westbrook Mall on Wednesday night that resulted in damage to a police vehicle.

The incident involved a stolen truck and unfolded in the parking lot near the LRT Station at about 9:00 p.m.

A pickup truck rammed a police vehicle before officers were able to pen the vehicle in.

No one was injured in the incident.

A suspect was eventually taken into custody and charges are pending.