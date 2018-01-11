CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Police track down stolen truck in Westbrook Mall parking lot
Police blocked off part of the parking lot at Westbrook Mall on Wednesday night to investigate.
Published Thursday, January 11, 2018 8:28AM MST
A man was taken into police custody following an incident in the parking lot at Westbrook Mall on Wednesday night that resulted in damage to a police vehicle.
The incident involved a stolen truck and unfolded in the parking lot near the LRT Station at about 9:00 p.m.
A pickup truck rammed a police vehicle before officers were able to pen the vehicle in.
No one was injured in the incident.
A suspect was eventually taken into custody and charges are pending.