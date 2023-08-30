Police turn to public for help after senior goes missing in Calgary's northwest

Calgary police are looking for a missing senior.

Shannon Boyler, 69, was last seen leaving the Vector Eye Centre in the North Hill shopping centre around 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

She has a medical condition and there is concern for her well-being.

Shannon Boyler, 69, was last seen leaving the Vector Eye Centre in the North Hill shopping centre around 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

Boyler is 5', with a medium build and short black hair.

She was last seen wearing black pants, dark running shoes, a blue shirt and a black and white patterned coat.

She wears glasses.

If you see Boyler, or know where she might be, police ask that you contact them at 403-266-1234.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.

Shannon Boyler, 69, was last seen leaving the Vector Eye Centre in the North Hill shopping centre around 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday.