Police uncover drug processing lab after fire at northwest home
Police say an estimated $283,000 worth of drugs was seized.
Published Wednesday, January 10, 2018 12:31PM MST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 10, 2018 1:00PM MST
Five people are facing charges after police found a drug processing lab inside a residence in the city’s northwest last week.
Emergency crews were called to a home in the 0 – 100 block of Sherwood Mount N.W. at about 7:00 p.m. on January 3 for reports of a fire.
Crews doused a fire in the front garage and noticed a number of powder substances and packaging, consistent with a drug processing lab, when they searched the home to see if the fire had spread.
Police obtained and executed a search warrant on the home the next day and seized the following items:
- $9,930 Canadian currency
- $105 U.S. currency
- 295.3 grams of powder cocaine
- 28.2 grams of methamphetamine
- 1.2 grams of heroin
- A loaded .45 caliber handgun
- Money counters
- Drug packaging
- Drug conversion equipment
- A surveillance detection device
Po Lo Yu, 45, Kim Ha Nguyen, 44, Thang Van Lam, 43, Kevin Do, 23 and Cynthia Kathy Yu, 21, all of Calgary, are each charged with:
- One count of production of a controlled substance
- One count of possession of proceeds obtained by crime and possession of a restricted firearm
- Three counts each of possession for the purpose of trafficking
Investigators believe the fire was caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials and was not connected to the drug lab.