Five people are facing charges after police found a drug processing lab inside a residence in the city’s northwest last week.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the 0 – 100 block of Sherwood Mount N.W. at about 7:00 p.m. on January 3 for reports of a fire.

Crews doused a fire in the front garage and noticed a number of powder substances and packaging, consistent with a drug processing lab, when they searched the home to see if the fire had spread.

Police obtained and executed a search warrant on the home the next day and seized the following items:

$9,930 Canadian currency

$105 U.S. currency

295.3 grams of powder cocaine

28.2 grams of methamphetamine

1.2 grams of heroin

A loaded .45 caliber handgun

Money counters

Drug packaging

Drug conversion equipment

A surveillance detection device

Po Lo Yu, 45, Kim Ha Nguyen, 44, Thang Van Lam, 43, Kevin Do, 23 and Cynthia Kathy Yu, 21, all of Calgary, are each charged with:

One count of production of a controlled substance

One count of possession of proceeds obtained by crime and possession of a restricted firearm

Three counts each of possession for the purpose of trafficking

Investigators believe the fire was caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials and was not connected to the drug lab.