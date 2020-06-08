Advertisement
Police vehicles rammed during southern Alberta drug trafficking investigation
Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT)
CALGARY -- Four people face charges relating to drug trafficking following a bust in a community just east of the Medicine Hat city limits.
According to the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT), an investigation into suspected drug trafficking was launched in mid-May and led police to the hamlet of Veinerville, Alta.
Officers descended on the hamlet on June 3 and two police vehicles were rammed by a suspect during his attempt to evade arrest. An officer suffered minor injuries in the collision and was assessed in hospital as a precautionary measure
Four Medicine Hat residents — 52-year-old Gerald Thurber, 44-year-old Trent Collier, 37-year-old Kris Hansen and 24-year-old Jessica Ott — were arrested and nearly $20,000 worth of drugs were seized from their vehicles. The seized drugs included:
- Methamphetamine (184 grams)
- Fentanyl (28 grams)
- Cocaine (28 grams)
- Psilocybin (Magic mushrooms) (24 grams)
All four of the accused face charges related to drug possession while Thurber faces additional charges including flight from police, assault on a peace officer with a weapon and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.