CALGARY -- Four people face charges relating to drug trafficking following a bust in a community just east of the Medicine Hat city limits.

According to the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT), an investigation into suspected drug trafficking was launched in mid-May and led police to the hamlet of Veinerville, Alta.

Officers descended on the hamlet on June 3 and two police vehicles were rammed by a suspect during his attempt to evade arrest. An officer suffered minor injuries in the collision and was assessed in hospital as a precautionary measure

Four Medicine Hat residents — 52-year-old Gerald Thurber, 44-year-old Trent Collier, 37-year-old Kris Hansen and 24-year-old Jessica Ott — were arrested and nearly $20,000 worth of drugs were seized from their vehicles. The seized drugs included:

Methamphetamine (184 grams)

Fentanyl (28 grams)

Cocaine (28 grams)

Psilocybin (Magic mushrooms) (24 grams)

All four of the accused face charges related to drug possession while Thurber faces additional charges including flight from police, assault on a peace officer with a weapon and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.