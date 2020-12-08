CALGARY -- Police are warning about a sharp rise in online puppy-related scams, which have cost Calgarians more than $30,000 in the past year.

Officers say the scammers make an online post advertising the animal and require interested buyers to place a deposit or pay full price for the animal— but then do not receive the animal.

In 2020, there have been 33 reported instances where the animal is paid for, but not received­–up from 10 reported cases in 2019which cost Calgarians an estimated $6,100.

The leadup to the holiday season has seen an increase in the scams, with eight reports in October and seven in November.

Calgary police are encouraging Calgarians to stay vigilant when purchasing an animal online.

"As we find ourselves in the holiday season and in the middle of a global pandemic, we know that pets can be a great source of companionship, especially for those living alone," said Const. Kris Anton with CPS's economic crimes unit.

Warning signs of a potential scam include sellers asking for payment up front using unconventional methods of money transfer, requesting additional payments to cover things like travel or pet crates, as well as a significant decrease in communication after payment is made.

"Unfortunately, there are scammers out there who prey on people's emotions and generosity this time of year. Our goal is to educate citizens about how to protect their personal information and hard-earned money and how to legitimately purchase or adopt a pet," said Anton.

Prospective buyers are encouraged to ask questions about the animal's background, request documents such as health records or registration, and avoid providing payment up front.

If you are concerned about scammers, police suggest to ask for a video chat with the seller and animal.

To avoid scams, police also suggest purchasing an animal from a trusted local organization.

To report a pet-related scam, Calgarians are encouraged to contact Calgary police or the Canadian anti-fraud centre