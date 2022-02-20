Police warn delivery drivers to stay alert following recent string of Amazon van robberies
With Amazon deliveries becoming commonplace during the pandemic, a recent string of delivery van robberies across the city is pointing to another dangerous trend.
“To date we have three individual Amazon robberies that we would classify as car jackings where the driver was involved in the actual offense,” said Calgary Police Service Staff Sgt. Ryan Preece.
Preece explains in those instances, Amazon drivers were used as a tool by thieves to get to cargo. He says usually the driver is dumped out of the van, before thieves unload the cargo and leave the vehicle behind.
The first of those three Amazon delivery van robbery took place in the Tuscany community late December, the second and third taking place in January in the Edgemont neighbourhood and Coventry Hills area, respectively.
Preece says the similarity of those robberies prompted police to believe they were connected, and eventually leading to an arrest.
“There was three individual car jackings that were all quite similar to each other,” explained Preece. “And during the third one, within a very short period of time we were able to apprehend one of the offenders (and) recover the cargo, and that person is currently in remand and facing numerous charges.”
Amazon says it’s aware of its vehicles being targeted and supports Calgary police in its investigation on the robberies.
“We’re committed to the safety of our drivers and the communities where we deliver, and we’ll continue to support Calgary police with their investigation,” said Alisa Carroll, an Amazon spokesperson.
The company directs drivers to comply with offenders, according to Preece, but to also keep their eyes open on surroundings.
“If they do see something that makes them uncomfortable (they’re asked) to stop in place and call police,” said Preece. “If something happens to them they’re advised not to engage or resist in any way.”
Drivers are also directed to turn off their vehicles, lock the doors, and take their keys with them once they pull up to a residence
According to police, no other Amazon vans have been targeted in the city since January. Preece says while he hasn’t heard of a similar string of delivery van thefts happening in other cities, he suspects it’s not uncommon.
With files from CTV News Calgary’s Chris Epp
