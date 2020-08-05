CALGARY -- Calgary police are warning the public of the release of dangerous offender, Linden David Jessie Bird.

Bird, released Wednesday, served a five-month sentence for breaches of a Long-Term Supervision Order which was ordered following a sexual assault conviction.

Previous convictions include kidnapping, break and enter, overcoming resistance by attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle another person, and statutory release violations. All of Bird's crimes were committed in Saskatchewan.

Bird is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 172 pounds, with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Bird is subject to a Long-Term Supervision Order , and will be monitored by Correctional Services Canada with support from the Calgary Police Service High Risk Offender Program.