Police warn of disruption in Lethbridge as blockade suspects set to appear in court

As three men charged in connection with the Coutts border blockade are set to appear in court Friday, the Lethbridge Police Service is warning the public about the potential for supporters to gather and impede motorists.

Police on Thursday evening issued a release advising that a large crowd is expected to gather in downtown Lethbridge, at or in the area of the southern Alberta city’s courthouse.

Police also secured areas along the city’s truck routes that would be suitable for “a number of larger vehicles.”

Areas identified for said larger vehicles include the Enmax Centre, Exhibition Park and the Brewery Gardens, police said.

The LPS said it supports the right to peaceful assembly and will monitor the situation Friday to ensure the safety of the public.

Marco Van Huigenbos, 32, a Fort Macleod town councillor; Alex Van Herk, 53; and Gerhard "George" Janzen, 43, are all charged with mischief over $5,000.

When they last appeared, a few dozen people were at the courthouse for the occasion, while others arrived in vehicles, prompting police to shut down a number of roads for a few hours due to the traffic.