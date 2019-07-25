Police warn public about bobcat in Brentwood area
A member of the public encountered the bobcat while walking their pet in the northwest community on Thursday.
Published Thursday, July 25, 2019 2:09PM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 25, 2019 3:19PM MDT
Calgary police are warning the public about a bobcat after a member of the community encountered the animal in the Brentwood area on Thursday afternoon.
CPS tweeted out the warning just after 1:30 p.m. after a woman came across the cat while walking her dog.
The woman and the dog were injured in the encounter.
The bobcat is hanging out in a backyard near Brooklyn Crescent N.W. and police are asking the public to avoid the area.
Officials say Fish and Wildlife officers have been called in and are on their way to the scene.
More to come…