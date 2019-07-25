Calgary police are warning the public about a bobcat after a member of the community encountered the animal in the Brentwood area on Thursday afternoon.

CPS tweeted out the warning just after 1:30 p.m. after a woman came across the cat while walking her dog.

Animal Notification:



CPS currently assisting @FWEnforcement with a Bobcat in the community of Brentwood following an encounter with a member of the public and their domestic pet. Please give members room to work as they attempt to resolve the situation.#yyc #Calgary — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) July 25, 2019

The woman and the dog were injured in the encounter.

The bobcat is hanging out in a backyard near Brooklyn Crescent N.W. and police are asking the public to avoid the area.

Officials say Fish and Wildlife officers have been called in and are on their way to the scene.

