An incident involving a suspicious person at a southeast playground on the weekend has prompted police to put out a warning to the public.

Police say four children, between the ages of 9 and 11, were at a playground in the 13000 block of Parkside Drive S.E. at about 3:00 p.m. Sunday when they were approached by a man.

The man allegedly offered the children candy to help him find a piece of jewelry and when they refused, he made inappropriate comments and took photos of the girls in the group.

The kids left the area and reported the incident to their parents who called police.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate a suspect.

The suspect is described as:

About 173 cm or 5’8” tall

Wearing a grey sweater with the word “HOCKEY” in white lettering and plaid shorts

Bald spot on his head

Tattoos on his neck

Police have a few safety tips for parents:

Teach your children the difference between a safe adult and a stranger. Have a conversation with your child about who a stranger is, and how even people known to them could still be dangerous.The important message to teach your children is to not go anywhere with anyone without first getting permission from you.

Use the buddy system when out in the community. Make sure your children are always with at least one other person and that you get to know their friends and parents, and have contact numbers in case of an emergency.

Point out safe places in the community to children. These places could include police, fire and EMS stations, schools, community centres, businesses, or even trusted neighbours. It’s important for children to have multiple places they can go to in an emergency.

Know where your child is at all times. If your child is travelling anywhere by themselves, make sure you agree on a predetermined route before they go. If it’s somewhere they go often, they should always use the same route so you know where they’ll be. Also, always have your child text or call you when they arrive at their final destination or when they are on their way home.

Staying safe online. If you’re children use social media platforms, make sure you know who they are communicating with. It’s important to teach them that people they meet online may not always be who they say they are. If they want to meet an online friend in person, you should be involved in making the plans and be present when the meeting happens.

If an attempted abduction happens teach your children to actively resist, shout out loud and draw attention to themselves. Make sure they know where to go for help or how to call police.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the suspect to call the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234.