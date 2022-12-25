Police watchdog investigating after man shot by police in Strathmore, Alta.
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has been called in to investigate after Mounties out of Strathmore, Alta., opened fire on a man early Christmas morning.
According to the Strathmore RCMP, the man was armed at the time.
Officers were called to a gas station in the southern Alberta town around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25, to deal with an "unwanted person" who was allegedly causing a disturbance.
He was shot in the ensuing confrontation with police, and taken to hospital.
Police did not disclose the extent of the man's injuries in their release to media later on Sunday.
Police also did not disclose what the man was allegedly armed with.
ASIRT, the province's police watchdog, is called in whenever the actions of police in Alberta result in serious injury or death.
The RCMP says it will also conduct an internal review.
"The Alberta RCMP believes in processes that seek the facts and it's important that processes taken to assess the actions of all those involved, including the police, are fair, transparent and defendable," the RCMP said.
"This is why, as soon as we became aware of this incident, we immediately notified the director of law enforcement and initiated our internal review process.
"Independent of ASIRT’s investigation, the Alberta RCMP’s internal review process has been implemented to gather a full account of what took place during this incident.
"RCMP training, policy, police response and the duty status of the members involved will be subject to review."
