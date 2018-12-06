Calgary police are appealing to the public to help locate an officer’s badge after it was taken during a robbery at a home in the city’s northwest at the end of November.

On November 23, someone entered the residence of an off-duty officer in the community of Cambrian Heights, while he was upstairs, and made off with a number of items including a CPS-issued cellphone and badge.

The offender also took keys from the home and used them to steal a vehicle to flee the scene.

Police traced the phone to the 0 – 100 block of Hendon Drive N.W and found it, along with some other items that were taken, inside the stolen vehicle.

Soon after, another break and enter was reported in the 900 block of 39 Avenue N.W. and officers followed the suspect’s footprints in the snow and arrested him.

Police believe the man who was arrested is the same person who is responsible for other break-ins in the area.

Travis Thunderchild Whitequills, 18, of Calgary, is charged with:

Four counts of break and enter

One count of motor vehicle theft

Five counts of theft under $5,000

Six counts of breaching a court order

One count of possession of stolen property

Police say they conducted an extensive search of the area but did not find the stolen badge.

They are asking anyone with information on the missing police badge to contact police using the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers using either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org