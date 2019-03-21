The provincial election will take place on April 16th and the leaders of the UCP, NDP, Liberal and Alberta parties were in southern Alberta on Thursday laying out their campaigns for voters.

Notley started her day in Lethbridge where she spoke at a senior’s centre.

She told supporters there that she is committed to providing good jobs, good schools and honest government.

She also put emphasis on public health care and promised to defend it.

“There’s a choice over who is going to be the Premier of Alberta and who, in fact, is fit to be the Premier of Alberta, me or Jason Kenney. Now I’ll say to you this, Jason Kenney, wants two Albertas and I, on the other hand, want to build one Alberta, an Alberta that works for everyone. Jason Kenney wants to give large businesses giant tax cuts and on the contrast to that, I want to make sure that everyone pays their fair share. Jason Kenney will privatize health care, I will defend public health care. Jason Kenney will stomp his feet and build firewalls, me? I’m just going to build a pipeline,” she said.

She told the crowd of supporters that if she is re-elected she will provide another 2000 new long-term care beds across the province.

“Funding these long-term care beds in every corner of the province ensures that seniors can age close to their homes and close to their families and in the course of doing that, we will also bring at least 1500 new people, frontline care givers, into those centres to make sure that folks get the care they need,” she said.

She said that Kenney wants ‘American-style’ health care and has a very different vision for health care in the province.

“His life-long obsession with American-style health care might work for the rich but will be devastating for every day families, every day seniors, every day patients,” Notley said. “There’s a way to make sure that doesn’t happen, by sticking with us.”

Jason Kenney held a news conference in Calgary over the noon hour and said the oil and gas industry has been ‘under siege’ by the Trudeau and Notley governments.

“Under the Notley, Trudeau alliance, we’re witnessing the hollowing out of our energy industry while an unprecedented energy boom is happening just south of the border. So this is not about oil prices, it’s about policy and it’s about politics, the politics of Justin Trudeau and Rachel Notley, the Liberals and the NDP who have always been hostile to the energy industry,” said Kenney. “Rachel Notley sold Alberta out to Justin Trudeau and all we got in exchange was a carbon tax and no pipelines. That’s what happens when you start as Premier with a view that Alberta is the embarrassing cousin that no one wants to talk about.”

Kenney said Alberta needs a government that is not embarrassed about how energy is produced.

“We’ll never again apologize for what we do. For being the great engine of economic and social progress in Canada. For producing energy at the highest environmental, human rights and labour standards on earth. We must never again apologize for the role that Alberta has played to share massively its wealth and prosperity to lift people up across Canada through our system of transfers and equalization,” he said.

He says if Bill C-69 becomes law he will direct the Attorney General to file a constitutional challenge to strike it down.

He responded to the NDP’s comments about his character and him not being fit to be premier.

“This NDP government has run out of fumes and they are desperate because they know they only have four weeks left. They are desperate to change the channel from the issues that matter to Albertans, jobs, the economy and pipelines. So all they’ve got is fear and smear and if you think that kind of language is too hot, just wait until the last week of this campaign,” he said.

Alberta Liberal Leader David Khan announced his party’s indigenous Policy at a media event in the afternoon.

Khan says his party believes in reconciliation with Indigenous peoples and that his plan will help address some of the issues they face.

“We will reform a justice system that is often harsh and unfair to Indigenous Albertans,” said Khan in a statement. “We will add six new seats to the Alberta Legislature for Indigenous Peoples MLA’s. This will address the historic under representation of Indigenous Albertans in Provincial Politics.”

Political Scientist Lori Williams says a number of seats are up for grabs in Calgary and all parties will be fighting hard for seats here.

“I think that in the more, sort of, central urban areas, I think those are probably going to be hard fought because we know historically there have been liberals, NDP representatives, from the inner city more than from the periphery but I think that there’s probably a lot of deep debate that’s likely to happen in northeast Calgary,” she said. "This controversy over the kamikaze-candidate is going to have an impact on Progressive Conservative voters, more moderate members amongst them. That combined with concerns about social conservatives might see them seeking votes elsewhere."

Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel is also in Calgary and held a news conference at 4:00 p.m.

For complete coverage of the 2019 Alberta Election, click HERE.