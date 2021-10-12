Poll shows Gondek and Farkas in virtual tie as mayoral race hits the homestretch

A Northwest Research Group poll suggests 35 per cent of voters plan to vote for Jeromy Farkas for Calgary mayor and 34 per cent for Jyoti Gondek. (file photos) A Northwest Research Group poll suggests 35 per cent of voters plan to vote for Jeromy Farkas for Calgary mayor and 34 per cent for Jyoti Gondek. (file photos)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon