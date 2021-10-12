Poll shows Gondek and Farkas in virtual tie as mayoral race hits the homestretch

CALGARY -

A new poll shows that the race to become Calgary's next mayor is neck and neck, with a virtual tie between the top two candidates, Jyoti Gondek and Jeromy Farkas.

Northwest Research Group conducted the survey for the group 'Common Sense Calgary.'

The poll shows 35 per cent of decided voters support Farkas, while 34 per cent said they are leaning towards Gondek.

Jeff Davison is a distant third, with 14 per cent of the vote.

The three candidates polling the highest were all city councillors last term.

More than 4,600 Calgarians were polled over the phone last week.

The margin of error is plus-or-minus 1.6 per cent, 19 times out of 20, according to Common Sense Calgary.

The municipal election is Monday, October 18.