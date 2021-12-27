Pond hockey tournament delays a day to let it warm up

CALGARY -

Even pond hockey players have a limit as to how cold they will play in, but it doesn't take too much warming up to get them back on the ice, either.

That was the word late Monday afternoon, when organizers of the Tim Horton Western Canada Pond Hockey Championship announced a one-day delay due to the frosty temperatures.

The organization announced that with the forecast predicting temperatures around 15 degrees warmer Tuesday, it made sense to postpone a day.

"With the wind chill, it was going to dip down close to – 40 (on Monday) and we just thought that was far too cold for anyone to be out in," said tournament chair Alex Halat.

"It's one thing to be tough, but it's another to be crazy to play in this weather."

Instead, the tournament will start Tuesday, when the temperatures are expected to be in the -20s.

The event has been held since 2018 in Chestermere, raising money for a variety of charitable organizations. This year money raised will go to Camp Chestermere and Synergy, both Chestermere-based organizations.

This year's event runs through Dec. 30. Details can be found at wcpondhockey.ca.