

CTV News Calgary





A 22-year-old man has been charged with four offences by the Ponoka RCMP following an investigation into an assault that took place in mid-August.

Taylor Hart of Ponoka faces charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and failure to comply with a recognizance.

The incident in question took place just before 8 p.m. on August 13, when the RCMP responded to a 911 call about an assault in downtown Ponoka.

The victim of the assault, a 29-year-old male from Ponoka, suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.

Police say the two men were known to each other, and the attack wasn’t random.

Hart was remanded for a first court appearance on August 16, and remains remanded. His next court appearance is August 23, 2019.