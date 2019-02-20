A 39-year-old man is dead and four people, including two children, were transported to hospital following a Wednesday morning crash south of Taber.

Emergency crews responded to a location on Highway 36, north of Highway 61, at approximately 9:30 a.m. following a head-on collision involving a northbound van and a southbound truck.

The driver of the van, a 39-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other occupants of the van, a 27-year-old woman and two children, were injured in the crash. One child, age not confirmed, was airlifted by STARS Air Ambulance to the Alberta Children’s Hospital in Calgary in serious, life-threatening condition. The woman and the other child were transported by ground ambulance to hospital with serious injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

The driver of the truck, a 60-year-old woman, was airlifted to hospital by a HALO Rescue crew. Her injuries are considered serious.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

According to RCMP, the highway was snow covered and icy at the time of the collision and blowing snow affected visibility.

A section of the highway was closed to traffic for several hours but has reopened. Police continue to investigate the fatal crash.