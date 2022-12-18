Poor highway conditions continue across central Alberta as extreme cold sets in
The RCMP continued to warn motorists about poor highway driving conditions across central Alberta Sunday as blowing snow and bitter cold created challenging road conditions in and outside Calgary.
"RCMP continue to advise the public of poor road conditions along Highway 2 through central Alberta," they said, in a released statement. "Many snowplows and other snow removal equipment, such as graders, continue to work to keep Alberta’s highways clear and open to traffic. It is advised to stay off the road during these poor road conditions, unless travel is absolutely necessary.
"If roads are closed, do not travel at all. Please see up to date road reports from 511 Alberta and plan your travel plans accordingly."
The province's @511Alberta Twitter feed said there had been a vehicle rollover on westbound Highway 3 at Range Road 70 west of Medicine Hat around 9:33 a.m., causing delays and intermittent closures.
In Calgary, a single vehicle incident at southbound Deerfoot Trail and Memorial Drive S.E. that took place at 9:25 a.m. was blocking the left-hand lane, but has since been cleared.
A second Deerfoot Trail incident, northbound approaching Peigan Trail S.E. at 9:21 a.m. was blocking the right lanes, but has since been cleared.
At 10 a.m., Environment Canada said it was -24 C in Calgary, with a north northwest wind of 24 km/h, producing a wind chill of -36 C.
The forecast for Sunday was for periods of light snow, with a north wind of 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h, creating a wind chill of around -33 C with a risk of frostbite.
Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday are forecast to be colder.
